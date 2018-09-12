Society Egyptian plane blocks all traffic at Belgrade Airport/PHOTOS Belgrade's Nikola Tesla Airport remained blocked on Wednesday morning thanks to an Egyptian airplane that damaged the runway. Source: B92 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 | 09:17 Tweet Share (Prva TV, sceenshot)

The incident resulted in all in and outbound flights being either canceled or delayed.

(Prva TV, screenshot)

The Egypt Air plane landed at Belgrade's international airport at 04:11 hours CET due to technical problems.



Prva TV is reporting that the aircraft carried no passengers, and made the emergency landing because of a burst tire, damaging the runway in the process, and preventing any planes from either taking off or landing at Nikola Tesla this morning.

(Prva TV, file)

The airport issued a press release announcing that they were doing all in their power to restore traffic to normal as soon as possible.