Society 0

Egyptian plane blocks all traffic at Belgrade Airport/PHOTOS

Belgrade's Nikola Tesla Airport remained blocked on Wednesday morning thanks to an Egyptian airplane that damaged the runway.

Source: B92
Share
(Prva TV, sceenshot)
(Prva TV, sceenshot)

The incident resulted in all in and outbound flights being either canceled or delayed.

The incident resulted in all flights being either canceled or delayed.

(Prva TV, screenshot)
(Prva TV, screenshot)

The Egypt Air plane landed at Belgrade's international airport at 04:11 hours CET due to technical problems.

Prva TV is reporting that the aircraft carried no passengers, and made the emergency landing because of a burst tire, damaging the runway in the process, and preventing any planes from either taking off or landing at Nikola Tesla this morning.

(Prva TV, file)
(Prva TV, file)

The airport issued a press release announcing that they were doing all in their power to restore traffic to normal as soon as possible.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Society

Serbian PM to visit CERN in Geneva

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic will make a one-day visit to the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Geneva on Tuesday.

Society Monday, September 10, 2018 16:26 Comments: 0
(Tanjug, file)
page 1 of 8 go to page