Society Serbian PM to visit CERN in Geneva Prime Minister Ana Brnabic will make a one-day visit to the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Geneva on Tuesday. Source: srbija.gov.rs Monday, September 10, 2018 | 16:26

The announcement was made by the Serbian government on Monday.

The Serbian delegation will also include Minister of Education, Science and Technological Development Mladen Sarcevic who will sign a Memorandum of Cooperation in Education of Teachers from Serbia.



The Prime Minister will meet with CERN Director General Fabiola Gianotti, Serbian scientists working in CERN, and with Serbian teachers trained at CERN.



The delegation of our country will visit two large particle collision detectors, where the most important experiments are being made - CMS (CMS) and ATLAS (ATLAS), and an informal gathering with the community of Serbian scientists at CERN will be held.



CERN is the largest laboratory for the elemental particles physics in the world, with several particle accelerators, of which the largest is LHC (Large Hardboard Collider), the length of which is 27 kilometres long and extends below the French-Swiss border in Geneva.



CERN was founded in 1954, and the former Federal People's Republic of Yugoslavia was among the 12 European countries signatories.



Today, CERN has 22 permanent member states from Europe, employing 2,500 scientists and 12,000 associates around the world.



Serbia is an associate member, currently the only one from the region, and it is expected that by the end of the year, the Council of CERN will approve its full membership.



Our country is ready for full membership in CERN, which can be seen by the successes of our faculties and institutes, which are still a significant factor in this important organization, as well as by the intention of the Serbian government to invest more than €60 million in infrastructure and projects in the next three years, which encourages the application of technology and innovation.



A science fund will be established by the end of the year that will enable competitive financing of science, which will be a strong incentive for our scientists.



Full membership will be crucial for further development of science and improvement of education in Serbia, and will position Serbia as a country that equally decides on the most important world issues in science, technology and innovation.



A large number of researchers from Serbia are participating in the CERN experiments.



Currently, 85 researchers from Serbia are registered in CERN, among which are students of doctoral and master studies who study at faculties in Serbia.