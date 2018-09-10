Novak Djokovic wins US Open
Serbia's best tennis player Novak Djokovic has won his 14th Grand Slam title in New York City.Source: B92
This was also his third US Open title.
The Serb defeated Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro in straight sets: 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3.
After his triumph at Wimbledon earlier in the year, and the one in Cincinnati, this title definitely confirms the return of Djokovic, a former long-time world number one who is currently ranked at three on ATP's list.
