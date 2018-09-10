Society Novak Djokovic wins US Open Serbia's best tennis player Novak Djokovic has won his 14th Grand Slam title in New York City. Source: B92 Monday, September 10, 2018 | 09:56 Tweet Share (Getty Images)

This was also his third US Open title.

The Serb defeated Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro in straight sets: 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3.



After his triumph at Wimbledon earlier in the year, and the one in Cincinnati, this title definitely confirms the return of Djokovic, a former long-time world number one who is currently ranked at three on ATP's list.