Novak Djokovic wins US Open

Serbia's best tennis player Novak Djokovic has won his 14th Grand Slam title in New York City.

Source: B92
(Getty Images)
This was also his third US Open title.

The Serb defeated Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro in straight sets: 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3.

After his triumph at Wimbledon earlier in the year, and the one in Cincinnati, this title definitely confirms the return of Djokovic, a former long-time world number one who is currently ranked at three on ATP's list.

