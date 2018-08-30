Society Matic and Vrkic to talk about the disappeared on September 4 Special representatives of the Presidents of Croatia and Serbia on the issue of the missing persons, Veran Mmatic and Ivica Mrkic, will meet on September 4. Source: RTS Friday, August 31, 2018 | 11:18 Tweet Share (screen capture, B92)

The meeting will take place in the town of Osijek, Croatia.

The goal of the meeting is to start talks on resolving the question of the missing persons and to focus on moving the problem from politics and into the civil and humanitarian sphere.



According to Vrkic, the two representative will discuss the strategic course for ending the conflicts on these territories by finding at least the majority if not all of the missing people.



"The pain is the same on both sides. We are looking for the missing and the dead not Serbs or Croats specifically, but those who deserve for their families to bury them, and be able to visit their graves and pay their respect to the dead", Vrkic said on Thursday on the occasion of the International Day of the Disappeared.



"In order to resolve this issue we all need to join forces, from the state institutions to non-governmental organizations and associations of families of the missing," Veran Matic pointed out.



He also thinks it would be beneficial to create a unique, non-contentious list of the missing persons because the statistics is done differently in Serbia and Croatia.