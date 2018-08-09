Society Serbian tourist "commits suicide in hotel in Tunisia" A 40-year-old Serbian tourist committed suicide in a hotel in Sousse on Wednesday, local media in the north African country are reporting. Source: Tanjug Thursday, August 9, 2018 | 12:47 Tweet Share

Tunisian broadcaster Nessma said that this has been announced by the spokesman of the court of first instance of Sousse, Mohamed Helmi Missaoui.

The body has been transferred to the Farhat Hached university hospital center for autopsy, the same source added.



An investigation has been opened, the report said.



Police officials in the eastern Tunisian town said that the man arrived in Sousse with his wife, whose whereabouts at the time the suicide took place are unknown.