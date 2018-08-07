Society Restaurant burns down in big fire in Belgrade The Carska Ohota restaurant in Belgrade's Ada Huja neighborhood has burned down completely overnight, media in the capital are reporting on Wednesday morning. Source: Tanjug, Prva TV, RTS Wednesday, August 8, 2018 | 09:20 Tweet Share (screen capture)

The fire broke out after 04:00 CET, and spread to the newly built part of the restaurant. Nobody has been injured.

Nine firefighting vehicles and 31 firefighters localized and then extinguished the flames, the Interior Ministry (MUP) said.



After the fire broke out out, explosions, most likely from gas canisters, were heard in this area of Belgrade.



Meanwhile, the flames, reaching up 30 meters, could be seen from almost every part of the city.



The site will be investigated once the fire has been completely put out.