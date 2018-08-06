Society "Reality TV's making you stupid, but I can't help" Minister of Culture and Information Vladan Vukosavljevic says he "doesn't know what reality TV programs are for, other than to make the public stupid." Source: Tanjug Monday, August 6, 2018 | 15:03 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

Vukosavljevic also said that he regretted the fact that his ministry, when it comes to this type of programming, does not have the right to react with sanctions and warnings.

"The Ministry of Culture cannot do the things it isn't allowed to do by the law, and I am exceptionally sorry that powers of that type are not at its disposal. If they were, you would very quickly see the results of a policy that stands for a quality culture of public discourse," said the minister.



Asked about reality TV shows broadcast on outlets with national coverage, Vukosavljevic told N1 that they represent "a degradation of our morals, our language, and show bodily and linguistic pornography" - and that such content is "not good for creating and nurturing good taste."



Asked what he has done about it, the minister replied: "I've done nothing."



He explained that his ministry has no jurisdiction because Serbia has accepted EU's normative system according to which these issues are dealt with by regulatory bodies.



The minister also observed that broadcasters with national coverage dedicate little space to culture - "except the public service, but that's not spectacular, either" - and stressed that broadcasting cultural and children's programs is an obligation included in the contract granting national frequencies to broadcasters.