Society Serbian patriarch to receive accolade in Russia The head of the Serbian Orthodox Church (SPC), Patriarch Irinej, is traveling to Moscow on Tuesday at the invitation of Russian Patriarch Kirill. Tuesday, May 22, 2018 | 13:41

Patriarch Irinej will attend a ceremony and receive a prestigious award for special contribution to strengthening the unity of Orthodox nations.

The award is given by the International Foundation for the Unity of Orthodox Christian Nations, with the blessing of Patriarch Kirill, TV Hram reported on Tuesday.



The head of the Serbian Church will be in Russian capital until May 25.