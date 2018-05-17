Society Belgrade Pride Parade to be held on Sept. 16 The Pride Parade this year will be held in Belgrade on Sunday, September 16, on a route from Slavija to Republic Square, organizers announced on Thursday. Source: Tanjug Thursday, May 17, 2018 | 13:08 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration purposes)

The Pride (week) starts on September 10 with various events - exhibitions, concerts, theater performances, film screenings. It will be completed with the Pride Parade that will take place under the slogan "Say YES."

Organizers also announced several demands that will mark this year's Pride, which are the responsibility of the state in protecting LGBT persons, implementing existing laws and developing new ones, sanctioning violence against LGBT persons because the prosecution does not recognize hate crime.



LGBT persons also seek the adoption of gender identity laws, so that without changing the gender transgender persons can change their documents, but also the adoption of the law on same-sex communities.



One of the demands is to remove what they say is discriminatory content about the LGBT community from school textbooks.