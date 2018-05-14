Society Football referee brought in by police after scandalous match Football referee Srdjan Obradovic was brought in by police in Jagodina on Monday after the events that unfolded during a Serbian SuperLiga game a day earlier. Source: B92 Monday, May 14, 2018 | 22:11 Tweet Share Srdjan Obradovic (StarSport)

The match between Spartak from Subotica and Radnicki from Nis ended in a 2-0 victory for the home team, with both goals scored from the penalty spot.

But the decision to award the second penalty in particular caused a storm of negative reactions in Serbia over these past two days - namely, the referee called an obviously non-existent foul in the box (see the moment here).



The footage shows that the Radnicki defender who supposedly deliberately handled the ball in fact never touched it.



The three points the home side won on Sunday brought them close to qualifying to European competitions next season.



On Monday, President of the Football Association of Serbia (FSS) Srdjan Kokeza reacted to the scandal by calling for Obradovic to be "drastically punished" and removed from the referee roster.