Society Serbian contestants through to Eurovision final/VIDEO The Sanja Ilic & Balkanika band, who represent Serbia in the Eurovision Song Contest this year, have qualified for the final. Source: B92 Friday, May 11, 2018 | 12:24 Tweet Share (screen capture)

The second semi-final featured 18 countries, and Serbia's entry, "Nova Deca" ("New Children"), finished third.

Other countries that qualified last night include Moldova, Hungary, Ukraine, Sweden, Australia, Norway, Denmark, Slovenia, and the Netherlands.



They join Austria, Albania, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Lithuania, Ireland, Israel, and Cyprus, who were successful in the first semi-final.



France, Germany, Italy, and the host, Portugal, qualified for the May 12 final directly.