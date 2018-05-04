Society 0

Belgrade park now features "Russian-Serbian cross"

The Viteski ("chivalric") Park as been set up as part of Belgrade's Usce Park, and it contains a "consecrated Russian-Serbian Knight Cross."

Source: Beta
(Tanjug)
The Tourist Organization of Belgrade announced this on Friday.

The park was created on the initiative of the Associations of Serbian and Russian Knights ("vitezovi" and "bogatyri").

Serbian (left) and Russian flags are displayed at the park (Tanjug)
Meanwhile, the reconstruction of the park near Usce, located at the confluence of the Danube and Sava rivers, is under way and will last several years, as previously stated by Belgrade City Manager Goran Vesic.

Vesic said "at the time" that this was the largest park in Belgrade, covering an area of 880,185 square meters, Beta agency reported on Friday.

