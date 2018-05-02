Society K. Albanian carrier's bus turns over, 9 injured Nine people were injured in the early hours of Wednesday when a passenger bus drove overturned while traveling between Nis and Pristina, near Kursumlija. Source: B92 Wednesday, May 2, 2018 | 12:58 Tweet Share (B92)

B92.net has learned unofficially that three persons received serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

The accident happened at around 05:00 hour CET when the bus for unknown reasons swerved into the opposite lane, drove off the road, and then turned over.



The bus belongs to a Kosovo Albanian carrier, and was traveling between Kranj in Slovenia and Pristina.