Society Ambulance crew leaves patient lying on hospital bench/VIDEO A video has surfaced showing an ambulance crew carrying an elderly man into a hospital and leaving him on a bench in the hall in order to free up a stretcher. Source: Prva TV Wednesday, May 2, 2018 | 11:07

The video, shot at the Special Hospital for Pulmonary Diseases Dr. Vasa Savic in Zrenjanin, a town in northern Serbia, also shows the patient left unattended in the hall as no doctors had been immediately available to examine him, and the ambulance technicians in a hurry to leave.

The patient, whose condition is obviously quite serious, is left alone, with the bench he is lying on pushed up against the wall, presumably to prevent him from falling to the floor.



No one at the hospital would see the Prva TV crew either, advising them instead to read an official statement posted on this health institution's website. It is at the same time the statement of the Provincial Secretariat for Health Care, whose officials also did not wish to go before the cameras.



And the statement reads:



"A doctor with our institution, immediately after completing his previous urgent examination, saw and provided treatment to the said patient. The Special Hospital for Pulmonary Diseases Dr. Vasa Savic carried out the admission and treatment of the patient according to all existing procedures."



But was everything "according to procedures"? And what were the Emergency Service doctors doing inside the hospital, when their only obligation is to deliver the patient, and for the hospital to take the patient over?



"Due to the said event an expert meeting has been held at the institution, internal controls carried out... it has been concluded that the institution did everything according to professional rules and regulations," the statement added.



Prva TV has learned unofficially that the technicians who brought the patient will be punished. But the question remains - should any of those in charge also be held accountable for treating a patient in this way?



Prva TV report that contains video footage of the incident, and commentary in Serbian: