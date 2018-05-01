Society PM congratulates Nemes for silver at European Championships Prime Minister Ana Brnbic on May 1 congratulated Serbian wrestler Viktor Nemes on a silver medal at the European Championships in Russia. Source: B92, srbija.gov.rs Wednesday, May 2, 2018 | 09:27 Tweet Share (Getty Images)

"On behalf of the government of the Republic of Serbia and in my personal name I congratulate Victor Nemes for the silver medal at the European Championship in Russia," Brnabic said.

"I wish you many successes in the future and many more medals with which you will, as today, make all the citizens of Serbia proud. We send congratulations to the professional team and the Serbian Championship on the achieved success," reads the congratulatory note.



Nemes lost his final for Greco-Roman wrestlers in the 77 kilograms weight category to Russian Roman Vlasov. This was Nemes' third medal in European championships.



Last year in Paris, the Serbian athlete became the world champion.



Anther Serbian, Mihail Kadzaja, will on Wednesday fight in the final of the 97 kilograms category at the ongoing European Championships in Russia.