Society Minister astonished by Labor Day picnickers felling tree Goran Trivan says his ministry will propose filing criminal charges against person who on Tuesday morning felled a tree in Belgrade's Kosutnjak forest. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, May 1, 2018 | 13:18

The environmental protection minister told Tanjug that authorized inspection services of the public company Srbijasume went to the scene after video footage of the incident was published, and found that one tree had been cut down

"The inspection report will be forwarded to the competent authorities, and the ministry will begin on Thursday to initiate filing criminal charges reports against irresponsible persons," Trivan said.



"I am astonished by the fact that someone has cut a tree in a park-forest that is protected and where Belgraders like to spend this holiday (Labor Day)," he added.



According to him, it is high time to change the attitude towards nature.



In addition, he pointed out that forests must not be the victim of the arrogant behavior of individuals.



Trivan also expressed concern that fires were built by those taking part in Labor Day picnics throughout Serbia today, although this is prohibited by law, as well as that people drove their cars into green areas.



"That is also worrying. We lack order and this situation will help us to understand that things have to change fundamentally," Trivan concluded.



Tanjug earlier published a video showing several young men cutting a tree tree in Kostanjek on Monday, in order to have a barbecue.



The felling of forest trees is prohibited by law, and financial penalties are foreseen for this act.