Society May 1, Labor Day, marked in Serbia International Workers Day, celebrated as Labor Day in Serbia, will be marked today with gatherings and protests all over the world and in Serbia. Source: Beta Tuesday, May 1, 2018 | 09:09 Tweet Share Kosutnjak in Belgrade early on May 1 (Tanjug)

May 1 is marked in memory of the events of 1886, when tens of thousands of workers in Chicago, US went on strike, demanding eight-hour work days.

Today in Belgrade, the United Branch Trade Unions Nezavisnost and the Alliance of Independent Trade Unions of Serbia will hold a protest under the slogan, "Let salaries rise and young people stay." These two representative trade unions are demanding better and more secure new jobs, an end to non-transparent selling of resources, higher wages, judiciary independence, fight against corruption, access to public information, independent media, and amendments to the Law on Pension and Disability Insurance.



The United Trade Unions of Serbia Sloga will not organize protests on May 1 this year, nor will they call on members and sympathizers to participate in those organized by, as they said, "representative, pro-state unions."



The Serbian Police Trade Union and the Serbian Military Trade Union will also not join today's gathering.



In Serbia, May 1 is also marked by traditional early morning picnics. It is a two-day non-working holiday.