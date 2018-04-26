Society Boy loses finger after "playing with bullet" in classroom An 11-year-old child was seriously injured on Thursday morning in an elementary school in Vranje, southern Serbia, the daily Vecernje Novosti writes. Source: Vecernje novosti Thursday, April 26, 2018 | 12:04 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file, illustration purposes)

According to unconfirmed information, the boy was "playing with a bullet" before the start of class - and at one point the bullet hit a metal part of the bench (and exploded).

"The boy received serious injuries, due to which one of his fingers had to be amputated. The Vranje emergency service have confirmed that the event took place, but did not wish to provide more information because it concerns a minor," the Belgrade newspaper said.