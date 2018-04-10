Society Pilot dies as military G-4 plane crashes in northeast A Serbian military training plane crashed near Kovacica in the northeast on Wednesday morning. Source: B92, Tanjug, Prva TV Wednesday, April 11, 2018 | 12:16 Tweet Share (B92)

One of the pilots died as he ejected from the plane, while the other was injured and was conscious when he was taken to the military clinic VMA, the Ministry of Defense announced.

The pilots worked for the Army's Flight Test Center of the Technical Test Center.



The daily Vecernje Novosti is reporting that the plane was a G-4 Super Galeb.



Prva TV said that the pilots did not report any problems during the flight.



An employee of the Kovacica municipality, who did not wish to be named, told Tanjug that he was close to the scene and that it "seemed to him" the plane did not crash but had to make an emergency landing.



According to him, four soldiers were near the site, while an ambulance and police arrived after the incident.



However, none of this has been officially confirmed or denied.