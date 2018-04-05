Society Two-year-old dies of complications caused by measles A two-year-old girl from Kragujevac in central Serbia died on Wednesday from complications caused by measles. Source: B92, Prva TV Thursday, April 5, 2018 | 12:20 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration purposes)

Prva TV reported this, adding that the child could not be vaccinated against the disease due to an auto-immune illness, and had spent the last three months at the Institute for Health Protection of Mother and Child in Belgrade.

The girl is the third child that died after contracting measles, and the 13th victim in all.



According to the latest data announced by the Batut Institute for Public Health, there have been 4,292 cases of measles since October 2017.



95 percent of these patients have either not been vaccinated, have had incomplete vaccination, or are of unknown vaccination status.



The first death in December that was the consequences of the disease was the first in Serbia in 20 years.