Society Elementary school students visiting Red Light District A group of students from Belgrade's Karadjordje elementary school has embarked on the spring school trip to Amsterdam. Source: Prva TV Tuesday, April 3, 2018 | 12:23 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration purposes)

On Tuesday, the children will be able to see the prostitutes working in the city's Red Light District, Prva TV is reporting.

The trip's itinerary aims to enable the students to learn about all of Amsterdam's attractions, and that includes the famous district and its sex workers.



The school's headmaster, Milan Zegarac, was unwilling to appear before Prva TV's cameras.



But Zegarac said he learned about the controversial trip from the media - and also stressed he had no knowledge of the trips organized by teachers during school breaks.



Unofficially, Prva TV learned that this trip was organized independently by a teacher, who used a tourist agency. A group of students, "whose parents had nothing against it," went with her.



The March 31-April 7 trip cost EUR 300, while the school's students have already been on an official school trip this year.



Education Minister Milan Sarcevic, meanwhile, is announcing penalties for those involved.