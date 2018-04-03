Society Samizdat B92 publishes Binod Chaudhary's autobiography Binod Chaudhary is chairman of Chaudhary Group, a multinational conglomerate with a portfolio of over 122 companies on five continents. Source: B92 Tuesday, April 3, 2018 | 09:44 Tweet Share

Chaudhary, whose company has 76 reputable brands in the global market, achieved international reputation in the consumer goods industry as the man behind Wai Wai noodles, the best known brand of Chodri Group. His other business interests include electronics, hotel industry, infrastructure, education, telecommunications and real estate.

In 2013, he became the first Nepalese entrepreneur to be included in the Forbes list of dollar billionaires. The passion with which she approaches the development of his company, despite the difficult challenges it is facing, is inexhaustible. Chaudhary is considered Nepal's biggest philanthropist.



This autobiography, which quickly became a bestseller, shows firsthand the story of Binod Chaudhary's inspirational success.



"Mr. Chaudhary's story offers lessons on turning dreams into reality, and is a must-read for all upcoming entrepreneurs"



Bidhya Devi Bhandari, President of Nepal



"In Nepal there is a man who lives and breathes to contribute to the better life of his country and his fellow countrymen. This autobiography is an extraordinary story about the life of this man. "



Mike Perlis, CEO of Forbes Media LLC



"Making it Big: The Inspiring Story of Nepal’s First Billionaire in His Own Words" is published in Serbian by Samizdat B92.