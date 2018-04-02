Society Belgrade joins "Light it Up Blue" autism awareness campaign Several Belgrade landmarks will be lighted in blue color for World Autism Awareness Day, April 2. Source: B92 Monday, April 2, 2018 | 13:11 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

They include the dome of the National Assembly, the Ada Bridge, and the Palace Albania building.

The new fountain in Slavija Square will also light up blue, said Mayor Sinisa Mali.



"This is a symbolic way in which we wish to send the message about the importance of Belgrade and Belgraders accepting differences, and assist those who need assistance," he said. "Besides taking concrete measures to improve the position in society of persons with autism, this is another way to educate the public, because the development of their potential depends on our assistance."



"We must not allow persons with autism to be excluded from society they live in because of the lack of our assistance," Mali said.



The UN General Assembly passed a resolution in 2007 to mark April 2 as World Autism Awareness Day.