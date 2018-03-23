Society Child reportedly commits suicide in Belgrade An 11-year-old child has committed suicide "under as yet unclear circumstances," the dailies Blic and Vecernje Novosti are reporting on Friday. Source: Blic, Vecernje Novosti, Prva TV Friday, March 23, 2018 | 12:02 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

Prva TV said it learned unofficially that the tragedy occurred in an apartment in Belgrade, and that an ambulance crew dispatched to the scene could only pronounce the boy dead.

Blic was told the same at Belgrade's Emergency Service, which specified that the crew intervened at around 19:00 hours CET on Thursday.



Both newspapers cited unofficial information according to which the child hanged himself from a door handle.