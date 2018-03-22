Society Fans and media banned from Serbia vs. so-called Kosovo game A handball game between the teams of Serbia and so-called Kosovo will be played in Kovilovo on Friday without the presence of spectators and media. Source: B92, Tanjug Thursday, March 22, 2018 | 13:12 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

The Handball Association of Serbia (RSS) announced this on Wednesday.

The game will be played as part of a qualifying tournament for EHF's Women's Junior World Championship that will take place Gyor, Hungary later this year.



This precedent was made after the RSS decided to move the tournament - where Norway and Slovakia are also competing - from the town of Kragujevac in central Serbia to Kovilovo, a suburb of Belgrade - "for the sake of safety of all participants, in cooperation with state organs."



This comes after the storm caused by the decision to hold the tournament "without displaying national symbols or sounding national anthems."



Last week, the RSS said the decision was made by the EFH, and described it as "diplomatic victory" - because the Kosovo association asked that the tournament be held in another country if "national symbols" could not be displayed in Serbia.



But this was met with strong criticism, including from the Handball Association of Kosovo and Metohija (RSKiM), who said the decision to move the game from Kragujevac to Belgrade "did not diminish the disgrace and the humiliation of making concessions to a non-existent state (Kosovo)."