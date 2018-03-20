Society Spring begins in Serbia with snow and frost The Hydro-Meteorological Institute (RHMZ) has issued an alert for the territory of Serbia, warning of cold weather and snowfall in the next three days. Source: Beta, Tanjug Tuesday, March 20, 2018 | 13:20 Tweet Share Novi Sad on Monday (Tanjug)

Morning temperatures on Wednesday will range from minus 4 to 0 degrees Celsius, while daily highs will range from minus 1 in the north, to five degrees in the south of Serbia.

Belgrade will see intermittent snow, with temperatures ranging between minus 2 and 0 degrees.



Snow will continue until Friday across the country, growing from 5 to 10 centimeters in the north, and from 10 to 20 centimeters elsewhere - more in some areas, the RHMZ announced on Tuesday.



Clouds, snow, and cold weather will persist until Friday, while the weekend will be warmer.



Meanwhile, spring begins at 17:15 hours CET on Tuesday in Earth's northern hemisphere.