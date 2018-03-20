Society 0

Spring begins in Serbia with snow and frost

The Hydro-Meteorological Institute (RHMZ) has issued an alert for the territory of Serbia, warning of cold weather and snowfall in the next three days.

Novi Sad on Monday (Tanjug)
Morning temperatures on Wednesday will range from minus 4 to 0 degrees Celsius, while daily highs will range from minus 1 in the north, to five degrees in the south of Serbia.

Belgrade will see intermittent snow, with temperatures ranging between minus 2 and 0 degrees.

Snow will continue until Friday across the country, growing from 5 to 10 centimeters in the north, and from 10 to 20 centimeters elsewhere - more in some areas, the RHMZ announced on Tuesday.

Clouds, snow, and cold weather will persist until Friday, while the weekend will be warmer.

Meanwhile, spring begins at 17:15 hours CET on Tuesday in Earth's northern hemisphere.

