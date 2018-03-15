Society Lawyer sets himself on fire in psychiatric hospital A 42-year-old lawyer admitted to the hospital in the central town of Cacak last night set himself on fire in his hospital bed. Source: B92, Beta Thursday, March 15, 2018 | 14:06 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration purposes)

Prva TV is reporting this on Thursday.

The man has second degree burns on 30 percent of his body. However, his wounds are not life threatening, the hospital said, confirming the incident.



It remains unclear how the patient, whose initials are P.M., managed to get a hold of a lighter or a box of matches.



He is descried as a well-known local lawyer, who was brought to the hospital's psychiatric ward by the police late on Wednesday.



Previously, P.M., who was heavily under the influence of alcohol at the time, assaulted his brother and his father.