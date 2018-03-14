Society 11th victim of measles complications reported in Serbia A 32-year-old woman, whose initials are S.M., has died from severe pneumonia caused by measles. Izvor: Beta Wednesday, March 14, 2018 | 14:02 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

The director of the Clinic for Infectious Diseases in Nis, Miodrag Vrbic, confirmed this.

According to Vrbic, the woman, who is the 11th victim, did not suffer from any chronic diseases before contracting measles.



Since October 2017 through March 13, 2018, a total of 3,538 cases of measles have been registered in the territory of Serbia, including the territory covered by the Public Health Institute of Kosovska Mitrovica. The Torlak Institute in Belgrade has confirmed 1,817 of these cases through laboratory tests.



33 percent of all patients have been hospitalized.



In 95 percent of all cases, the patients have either not been vaccinated, have had incomplete vaccination, or are of unknown vaccination status.