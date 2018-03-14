Society Serbs trust Putin as if they were Russians - poll Russian President Vladimir Putin enjoys the greatest trust of the citizens of Serbia, a Politika/Faktor Plus survey has shown. Izvor: Tanjug Wednesday, March 14, 2018 | 09:56 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration purposes)

Putin thus "won" in competition wit six other global statespeople, in a poll carried out March 9-13, ahead of the presidential election in Russia on March 18.

Belgrade-based daily Politika writes that when asked which of the stated word leaders they trusted, 58 percent said Putin.



According to the poll, the Russian leader left behind German Chancellor Merkel (42 percent), Chinese President Xi (34 percent), US President Trump (22 percent), British PM May and French President Macron with 16 percent each, while Turkish President Erdogan received seven percent.