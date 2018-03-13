Society 0

Djindjic mural in Belgrade defaced again

A mural painted in central Belgrade depicting Serbia's assassinated Prime Minister Zoran Djindjic has been defaced once again.

Share
(Tanjug/Cuvari Starog grada/nr)
(Tanjug/Cuvari Starog grada/nr)

This happened only a day after the previous damage to the mural was repaired.

The mural first appeared on February 21, the day Djindjic became Belgrade's mayor in 1997.

Beside the image, it features a quote by Djindjic from the time he served as mayor, where he refers to the meaning of Belgrade's name in Serbian (Beograd, "white city"):

"The city is white by its name. We will also make it a city of light."

The mural was first defaced with white paint, and now with red.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Society

Slobodan Milosevic to get monument in Belgrade?

Citizens' Association Sloboda and young SPS activists have launched the initiative to the City Assembly to build a monument to Slobodan Milosevic in Belgrade.

Society Friday, March 9, 2018 15:21 Comments: 59
(Getty Images, file)
page 1 of 760 go to page