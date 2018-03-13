Djindjic mural in Belgrade defaced again
A mural painted in central Belgrade depicting Serbia's assassinated Prime Minister Zoran Djindjic has been defaced once again.
This happened only a day after the previous damage to the mural was repaired.
The mural first appeared on February 21, the day Djindjic became Belgrade's mayor in 1997.
Beside the image, it features a quote by Djindjic from the time he served as mayor, where he refers to the meaning of Belgrade's name in Serbian (Beograd, "white city"):
"The city is white by its name. We will also make it a city of light."
The mural was first defaced with white paint, and now with red.
Svaki put kada nešto popravimo to je još jedna naša pobeda. Svaki put kada taj neko nešto pokvari to je još jedan njegov poraz. Nas ima više. pic.twitter.com/6cG1bWW5pp— Balša Božović (@Balshone) March 13, 2018