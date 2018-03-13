Society Djindjic mural in Belgrade defaced again A mural painted in central Belgrade depicting Serbia's assassinated Prime Minister Zoran Djindjic has been defaced once again. Tuesday, March 13, 2018 | 13:54 Tweet Share (Tanjug/Cuvari Starog grada/nr)

This happened only a day after the previous damage to the mural was repaired.

The mural first appeared on February 21, the day Djindjic became Belgrade's mayor in 1997.



Beside the image, it features a quote by Djindjic from the time he served as mayor, where he refers to the meaning of Belgrade's name in Serbian (Beograd, "white city"):



"The city is white by its name. We will also make it a city of light."



The mural was first defaced with white paint, and now with red.