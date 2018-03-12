Society Worker given EUR 50 after finding and returning EUR 40,000 A worker at Belgrade's Nikola Tesla International Airport has found a bag full of cash and returned it to the owner. Izvor: B92, Prva TV Monday, March 12, 2018 | 13:11 Tweet Share (screen capture)

Although he did not wish to receive any reward, Sinisa Dabic was given 50 euros from the owner, who got back his lost bag that contained a laptop, and a wallet with EUR 40,000 in it.

Dabic, whom his colleagues describe as "an exemplary worker," told Prva TV that he found the black bag in the parking lot, and that his first thought was to call the police.



"I met the man (the owner), he arrived after a while, and was surprised, happy when he saw (the bag)," he said, and continued:



"This is a man who has been working in Norway for years, he came with the money, and lost it. I could see he was happy, he was shaking when he counted the money and saw it was all there."



"He gave me 50 euros, I didn't want to take it, he insisted. And then I treated my colleagues," Dabic concluded.