Society "I Have a Dream" – Lazar Dzamic, professor It was always hard for me to have just one dream. I’m hungry for dreaming Izvor: Lazar Dzamic, media-marketing.com Friday, March 9, 2018 | 12:25 Tweet Share (media-marketing.com)

The hunger for understanding led me to where I am today. The ability to cope with my own humiliations. The persistence in going after my interests, regardless of the environment, years, trends and opinions of others

My favourite childhood dream?



First was to be a pilot. I almost ended up in the military pilot school in Zadar. Then, I dreamed of being a writer, and even more, a reader. Someone who will help people live their lives a bit better, if that’s not something arrogant to wish for… And a drummer, a bit. It was always hard for me to have just one dream. I’m hungry for dreaming …



What I dreamed of when I was entering the world of advertising?



That I would finally understand human nature, earn money, gain some fame, but first and foremost because of my smarts, not the glamour.



What I dream of today?



I dream about everything, except marketing. First and foremost I dream of enough time to write and read. And I dream of being able to help someone not make the same mistakes, and not torture themselves psychologically as I had to. I dream of my kinds being healthy and making good decisions.



Which dream led me to where I am today?



The hunger for understanding. The ability to cope with my humiliations. The persistence in going after my interests, regardless of the environment, years, trends and opinions of others. The courage to leave everything behind and burn all sorts of professional and personal bridges – more comfort, laziness and habits than anything else – so I could continue to grow. The honest belief in miracles and coincidences which, after all, flourish only if a man is professionally and emotionally ready and open to recognize them.



Did an idea for some of my books come to me in a dream?



I don’t know, if it did, I am not aware of it.



Do I dream more awake or asleep?



Most definitely awake. My main problem is that, as soon as I sit down and listen to something, hundreds of things in that which I listen pull me into daydreaming, into associations, ideas… If I’m not reading, writing or teaching, I tend to drift off.



Are there some dreams that I gave up on?



To be a military pilot, because I’m not cut out for military. To work in marketing, because I’m ashamed of that. All the other dreams I had I’m still dreaming them, and still working on them… A lot more is possible than we think it is.