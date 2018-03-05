Society Serbian Orthodox monastery abbess in Kosovo passes away Mother Efrosinija, the 90-year-old abbess of the Serbian Orthodox (SPC) Monastery of Gracanica in Kosovo, passed away on Monday morning. Izvor: Tanjug Monday, March 5, 2018 | 16:21 Tweet Share

SPC Monastery of Visoki (High) Decani Abbot Sava Janjic made the announcement on Twitter:

"Mother Euphrosyne (Efrosinija) the Abbess of Gracanica Monastery reposed in the Lord this morning. As a great ascetic laborer of Christ’s love she devoted her life from her early youth as a nun. Now her blessed soul rushes to embrace the Lord whom she so ardently served. Memory eternal!"



This Serbian Orthodox Monastery represents a cultural good and a monument of culture of exceptional significance.



It was built by Serbian King Milutin in 1321, who dedicated the temple to the Holy Virgin.



The monastery is located in the village of Gracanica, near the town of Pristina.