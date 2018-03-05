Society Deep freeze followed by big thaw - and fears of flooding The water level on the South Morava River in central Serbia continued to rise on Monday. Izvor: B92, Tanjug Monday, March 5, 2018 | 15:53 Tweet Share (B92.net, Ljiljana Pavlovic)

This prompted Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic to order all emergency HQs in the area to undertake all necessary measures in order to counter the risk of flooding.

The order come after a week of extremely low temperatures and heavy snowfall throughout the country, followed by above 0-degrees Celsius daily temperatures on Monday.



Interior Ministry's Emergency Sector Chief Predrag Maric said that, bearing in mind the hydro-meteorological forecasts, "complete monitoring and stand-by of all forces" was necessary in the coming days.