Serbian long jumper gets gold at World Indoor Championship Serbia's long jumper Ivana Spanovic has won the gold medal at the IAAF World Indoor Championships. Monday, March 5, 2018 | 09:49 Ivana Spanovic (Michael Steele/Getty Images for IAAF)

Spanovic jumped 6.96 meters during the competition held on Sunday in Birmingham, England, to win won gold in the fourth round, with the world's best result.

She jumped 6.89m in the first round, 6.74m in the second round, but overstepped in the third.



U.S. athlete Brittney Reese gleaned silver with a 6.89 meter-long jump, while the bronze medal went to Sosthene Moguenara-Taroum, who jumped 6.85m in round two.