Society 4-year-old dies from complications caused by measles A four-year-old child from Vranjska Banja has died from complications caused by measles, the Public Health Institute Batut has confirmed. Izvor: B92, Beta, Tanjug Friday, March 2, 2018 | 09:19

The child, who was not vaccinated against measles and who developed pneumonia, is officially the sixth victim of the infectious disease.

There have been 2,896 cases of measles in central Serbia and in Serb municipalities in Kosovo since October, with 1,448 cases confirmed in Torlak Institute's laboratories.



The youngest patient was 15 days old, while the oldest was 65.



33 percent patients have been hospitalized, with 293 developing complications from the primary disease.



In 94 percent of all cases, the patients have either not been vaccinated, have had incomplete vaccination, or are of unknown vaccination status.