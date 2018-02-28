Society Cold wave claims first victim in Serbia A 75-year-old man from the village of Malosiste, who went missing on February 26, has been found dead on a local road, Blic is reporting on Wednesday. Izvor: B92, Blic, RTS Wednesday, February 28, 2018 | 11:23 Tweet Share

The Belgrade-based daily added that the victim suffered from senile dementia.

According to initial findings, the man, whose initials are V.M., died of freezing, RTS said.



The cold wave arrived in Serbia in the night between Sunday and Monday, bringing extremely low temperatures and snow that was falling for more than 30 hours in most areas of the country. The towns of Zajecar and Bor declared emergency, while Nis in the south also faced problems.



Forecasters say that red metoalarm indicating severe weather will be in force in almost the entire territory of Serbia through Sunday. Morning temperatures will be dropping as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius.