Society All passengers in BMW dead after head-on collision with bus Three people died in a traffic accident that occurred at around 08:00 hours CET on Monday, on the Novi Pazar-Raska road, daily Blic is reporting. Izvor: Blic, Vecernje Novosti Monday, February 26, 2018 | 11:45 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file, illustration purposes)

According to media reports, the accident happened when a BMW passenger car directly collided with a bus.

Blic and another Belgrade-based daily. Vecernje Novosti, said that two men and a woman, who were traveling in the car, all died.



Three bus passengers suffered light injuries. The scene was being investigated this morning.