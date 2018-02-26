Society 0

All passengers in BMW dead after head-on collision with bus

Three people died in a traffic accident that occurred at around 08:00 hours CET on Monday, on the Novi Pazar-Raska road, daily Blic is reporting.

Izvor: Blic, Vecernje Novosti
(Tanjug, file, illustration purposes)
According to media reports, the accident happened when a BMW passenger car directly collided with a bus.

Blic and another Belgrade-based daily. Vecernje Novosti, said that two men and a woman, who were traveling in the car, all died.

Three bus passengers suffered light injuries. The scene was being investigated this morning.

