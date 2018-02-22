Society Cold wave from Siberia to reach Serbia, region Very cold weather and more snow are expected in Serbia starting on Sunday, February 25. Izvor: B92 Thursday, February 22, 2018 | 16:53 Tweet Share Red indicates the parts of Serbia that will be affected by the cold wave (screen capture)

The Hydro-Meteorological Institute (RHMZ) announced this on its website on Thursday.

There will be moderate to strong frost in the mornings, while the temperature will remain below zero around the clock.



The RHMZ issued a warning, saying that this cold wave will last at least five consecutive days in most parts of Serbia.



"Considering the intensity and the duration, a very dangerous weather phenomenon is being forecast. Be very cautious and follow official weather announcements and weather forecasts," the RHMZ said.



Croatian media are reporting today that the Siberian Anticyclone will strengthen during the weekend, with polar continental air mass descending from the northeast of Europe.