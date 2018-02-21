Society Another patient dies from measles complications A woman who worked at the Endocrinology Ward of the Clinical Center of Serbia has died from the consequences of measles infection, b92.net has learned. Izvor: B92 Wednesday, February 21, 2018 | 14:46 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

The woman, who has not been named, died two days ago.

Health Minister Zlatibor Loncar explained on Wednesday that she worked at the clinic as a member of non-medical staff.



According to unofficial information, the woman was on a long-term sick leave due to an unrelated chronic condition.



It was announced on Tuesday that a fifth patient had died from complications caused by measles - a previously healthy 30-year-old woman, who had not been inoculated against the disease.