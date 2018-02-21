Another patient dies from measles complications
A woman who worked at the Endocrinology Ward of the Clinical Center of Serbia has died from the consequences of measles infection, b92.net has learned.Izvor: B92
The woman, who has not been named, died two days ago.
Health Minister Zlatibor Loncar explained on Wednesday that she worked at the clinic as a member of non-medical staff.
According to unofficial information, the woman was on a long-term sick leave due to an unrelated chronic condition.
It was announced on Tuesday that a fifth patient had died from complications caused by measles - a previously healthy 30-year-old woman, who had not been inoculated against the disease.