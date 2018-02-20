Society Previously healthy woman dies of measles complications A 30-year-old woman from Belgrade passed away four days ago from complications caused by measles. Izvor: Beta, Blic, Tanjug Tuesday, February 20, 2018 | 12:09 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

The woman, whose initials are M.M. and who died in Belgrade's Clinic for Infectious and Tropical Diseases, is the fifth victim in Serbia, and the third in the capital.

Two patients - a 2-year-old child and a woman who had recently given birth - died in Nis, southern Serbia.



The latest victim was not inoculated against measles, and had no health issues before contracting the disease. She died of severe pneumonia brought on by the primary condition.



So far 2,280 cases have been registered in Serbia - 1,194 of which have been confirmed by the Torlak Institute. 33 percent patients have been hospitalized, while 267 suffered complications from the infection.



In 94 percent of these cases, the patients have either not been vaccinated, have had incomplete vaccination, or are of unknown vaccination status.