Society Serbian flag raised in Pyeongchang's Olympic Village/PHOTOS The Serbian flag was ceremonially raised at the Olympic Village in Pyeongchang, South Korea - a symbolic welcome for Team Serbia to the Winter Olympic Games. Izvor: B92, Tanjug Thursday, February 8, 2018 | 16:44 (OKS/RAS, Aleksandar Dimitrijevic)

The ceremony was attended by Olympic Committee of Serbia President Bozidar Maljkovic, General Secretary Djordje Visacki, and all members of Team Serbia.

In attendance was also President of United World Wrestling and new member of the International Olympic Committee's Executive Board Nenad Lalovic.



"Aware of the fact that Serbia doesn't have a tradition in winter sports, and bearing in mind the competition in all sports at these Winter Olympics, we wish for only one thing - that Serbian athletes overcome themselves and do their best on the day," Bozidar Maljkovic said in his address.

The Winter Olympics will open officially on Friday at noon Central European Time (CET).