Society Three people die in house fire in Serbian town Three people have died in a fire that broke out in a family home in the town of Smederevo. Izvor: Blic, RTS Wednesday, February 7, 2018 | 11:26

The cause of the fire is still unknown, RTS reported on Wednesday monrning.

Beta said it learned unofficially that the victims are a man in his 70s, a pregnant woman, and another person. The agency added that an investigative judge was still examining the scene at the time of the report.



The daily Blic said the fire was localized quickly and did not spread to other buildings.



Police forensics will work to determine what started the deadly blaze.