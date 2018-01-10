Society 0

New state holiday to celebrate Cyril and Methodius

Serbia will this year get a new state holiday dedicated to (Saints) Cyril and Methodius.

The daily Vecernje Novosti writes that the day will be marked on May 24.

In this way, Serbia joins other Slavic countries that celebrate and honor these "apostles to the Slavs."

The initiative came from the Ministry of Culture, which said the day would be a working holiday, and will be officially forwarded to the government by the Ministry of Labor and Social and Veteran Affairs.

