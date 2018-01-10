Society New state holiday to celebrate Cyril and Methodius Serbia will this year get a new state holiday dedicated to (Saints) Cyril and Methodius. Source: Vecernje novosti Wednesday, January 10, 2018 | 10:50 Tweet (Tanjug, file)

The daily Vecernje Novosti writes that the day will be marked on May 24.

In this way, Serbia joins other Slavic countries that celebrate and honor these "apostles to the Slavs."



The initiative came from the Ministry of Culture, which said the day would be a working holiday, and will be officially forwarded to the government by the Ministry of Labor and Social and Veteran Affairs.