Society Scotsman who organized Novi Sad fireworks seriously hurt A foreign national has received serious burns during the New Year celebrations in Novi Sad's Sloboda (Freedom) Square. Source: Tanjug Monday, January 1, 2018 | 16:40 Tweet Novi Sad durign New Year celebrations (Tanjug)

Reports on Monday said that he was being treated at the Clinical Center of Vojvodina and that his condition was stable.

Tanjug is reporting, citing local media, that the man is believed to be Mike Knox - one of those who co-designed the fireworks and directed the display.



There has been no official confirmation of this yet.



According to Novi Sad-based media, the fireworks in this town were the prepared by "Prince Djordje Karadjodjevic" and "his colleague from Scotland Mike Knox."



Karadjordjevic later in the day confirmed that the accident took place and that Knox was injured, adding that his life was not threatened at any point.



Karadjordjevic also said that the accident happened due to a technical malfunction.