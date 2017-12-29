Society Krstajic to lead Serbia at football World Cup The Football Association of Serbia (FSS) has decided that Mladen Krstajic will stay on as head coach of Serbia's national football team. Source: B92, Tanjug Friday, December 29, 2017 | 16:43 Tweet Mladen Krstajic (file)

FSS Sports Director and Deputy Chair of the Expert Board Goran Bunjevcevic announced this on Friday.

Krstajic will remain at the helm "in the coming period, and through" the upcoming FIFA World Cup in the Russian Federation.



Krstajic is a former member of the national squad, who was a part of the expert team of coach Slavoljub Muslin during the qualifications.



As acting coach, he led Serbia to victory over China (2-0) and a draw against South Korea (1-1) during a recent tour of Asia.



Serbia finished first in its qualifying group and will next summer play in the World Cup Group E, along with Brazil, Switzerland, and Costa Rica.