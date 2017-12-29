Society Bodies of three men found near southern town Bodies of three men have been found in a location in Popovac, near the southern town of Nis, RTS is reporting on Friday. Source: Blic, RTS Friday, December 29, 2017 | 09:17 Tweet

According to unofficial information, two of the victims - aged 48 and 28 - burned to death in a fire, while the third, a 36-year-old, died of smoke inhalation.

RTS said the bodies were found on Thursday night.



The police investigated the scene and informed the prosecution. The daily Blic writes that an investigation to determine the circumstances of the tragedy is under way.