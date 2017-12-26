Society Kurdish man extradited to Turkey despite UN recommendation Serbia extradited Turkish citizen of Kurdish origin Cevdet Ayaz to Turkey on Monday night. Source: Beta, Insajder Tuesday, December 26, 2017 | 12:04 Tweet (Thinkstock)

This happened despite "the decision" of the UN Committee Against Torture (UNCAT) that Serbia should refrain from doing so, the Belgrade-based website Insajder reported on Tuesday, according to Beta.

Ayaz has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in Turkey for undermining the country's constitutional order.



Ayaz's lawyer in Serbia Ana Trkulja told Insajder that her client's brother was this morning asked to come to an Istanbul police station where Ayaz was being held.



The website said the extradition came after the decision signed by the justice Minister "despite the decision of the UN Committee Against Torture that Serbia should refrain from it because there was a risk that (Ayaz) could be subjected to torture in his home country."



In response to a question about the case posed by a lawyer, Chairman of the UN Committee Jens Modvig posted the following on Twitter last night: "Apparently, Serbia is in the process of extraditing Mr. Ayaz to Turkey in spite of CATs issuance of interim measures. Serbia, please be aware of your UNCAT obligations."



According to the Insajder report, the Serbian Justice Ministry "announced that the decision of the UN Committee arrived too late, after the minister had already signed the extradition decision."



In its reply to the website's queries, the Ministry of Justice stated that the minister signed the decision on December 15, while the Committee's letter arrived on December 18.



However, lawyer Ana Trkulja told Insajder that she "personally handed over the decision of the Committee against Torture to the court at the session of the panel on December 14."



The Ministry of Justice also said that the minister decided to extradite the Turkish citizen based on the court's decision, but also because his asylum application was rejected.