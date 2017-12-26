Society Serbian official notices error in Yad Vashem exhibit Belgrade City Manager Goran Vesic "noticed an error" in an exhibit at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Israel, a Belgrade daily is reporting on Tuesday. Source: Vecernje novosti, Tanjug Tuesday, December 26, 2017 | 11:21 Tweet Yad Vashem (Getty Images, file, illustration purposes)

Namely, among the photographs showing Nazi German troops entering Europe's capitals during the Second World War, Vesic spotted an image with the inscription "Yugoslavia" that showed citizens welcoming the Nazis with cheers.

According to Vecernje Novosti, Vesic mmediately told the hosts that this picture was taken in Maribor - a town on Slovenia - and that it was taken "after the Germans expelled the Slovenians."



"The only other place (in Yugoslavia) where the Nazis were welcomed was Zagreb (Croatia's capital), while Belgrade (Serbia's capital) was in ruins, and they entered it as the enemy," Vesic said, referring to the start of the German occupation in 1941.



According to the newspaper, the hosts said they would replace the photograph - and also asked Vesic to "officially" send them images of the destruction caused to Belgrade by the Nazis.