Society Serbia: Minority Christian denominations celebrate Christmas The Roman Catholic Church and all Christian churches that use the Gregorian calendar are today celebrating Christmas, the feast of the birth of Jesus Christs. Mass is served in a church in Novi Sad (Tanjug)

Roman Catholic Archishop of Begrade Stanislav Hocevar will this morning serve mass in a church in Belgrade.

Serbia's top officials have sent messages congratulating the holiday to Hocevar, and all Christians who celebrate today.



The country's majority Serbian Orthodox Christians will celebrate Christmas on January 7.